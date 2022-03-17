Next Pixel 6 and 6 Pro patch could be available March 21

With the February security patch, many assumed that the Pixel 6 would be updated on the same day as all other Google phones going forward. Android 12L and the March Feature Drop obviously proved that was not the case, but the next Pixel 6 patch might be available on Monday.

According to Canadian carrier Fido, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will get the “March SMR & more” this coming Monday. March 21 is two weeks after Android 12.1 rolled out to all other Pixel devices and is also the date Google Support representatives have been telling people that asked.

That said, as the January update showed, it could start rolling out sooner. Fido also listed a Monday, but the release started rolling out the Friday before.

Google at the start of the month said the “Global (Unlocked)” build for the March update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be SP2A.220305.013.A3. It’s unclear whether there will be carrier-specific versions, but Google has mostly stuck to a unified approach.

There are more than a few Pixel 6 issues that will be resolved by Android 12L, while Google is already testing the next feature drop with QPR3.

