Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 $200 off, Anker Gold Box sale from $14, more

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB sees $200 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $850. Normally fetching $1,050, today’s offer matches the all-time low last set over the holidays at $200 off. Not only is it $50 under our previous mention, but also a new 2022 low. Amazon throws in a $100 credit towards Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2, as well.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. The Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker Gold Box sale discounts Android accessories from $14

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched an up to 37% off Anker charger sale. Delivering a collection of chargers, portable power banks, Qi stands, and more, everything starts at just $14. Prime members will secure free shipping, which is also available on orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C Charger for $14. Normally fetching $24, you’re looking at 36% in savings and a new all-time low at $2 below our previous mention. Head below for more of our top picks from the sale.

While it’s not the new GaN models that were recently released from Anker, the PowerPort III Mini still arrives as one of the best options around for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form-factor can dish out 30W of power to a connected device over USB-C and even sports a folding plug design. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price.

Save $500 on Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Pick up the 256GB model for $1,110. For comparison, this is a $500 discount, comes in at $250 below our last mention, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

As Microsoft’s latest smartphone launched last fall, the Surface Duo 2 delivers an improved folding phone experience over the original model. Sporting the Snapdragon 888 SoC, this device is ready for whatever you throw at it. There’s a larger 8.3-inch curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate that delivers stylus support as well. Plus, the three-lens camera array ensures you can capture both pictures and videos of your family this summer. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

