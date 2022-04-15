Bandwidth: Bugsnax coming to Xbox Game Pass, Need For Speed HEAT drifts into GeForce Now

Xbox Game Pass is keeping up appearances by consistently updating its game offerings. To add this week, Game Pass is bringing an exciting and unique game to the table: Bugsnax. As for GeForce Now, well they’re still adding games like they do every week. The big one this week is Need For Speed HEAT.

Bugsnax on Xbox Game Pass

If you’re looking for a cute yet strange game that takes you on an undoubtedly unique adventure, we think Bugsnax would be a great addition to your library. Fortunately, if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with cloud gaming, Bugsnax will be coming to your library without you lifting a finger.

Starting April 28, players can go on a whirlwind ride as a journalist following a trail of lost explorers. On your journey, you come across Bugsnax, a sort of mutation between bugs and snacks. Get it? With this new addition, Game Pass users will get access to a free DLC called The Isle of Bigsnax. The content upgrade adds three more hours to the story.

Need For Speed HEAT on GFN, plus more additions

This one might be something you’ve been waiting for a long time. Need For Speed HEAT is by no means a new game, but it is an extremely popular title for a lot of gamers. Now, GeForce Now subscribers and owners of the game will be able to stream the title to their devices for even better on-the-go play.

When the smoke from all those burnouts clears, you can also check out Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2, which is another title GeForce Now is making available for its users. If neither of those excites you too much, maybe some of these other additions will:

Luna expands Family Channel with one game

If you’re unfamiliar with how Amazon Luna works, you can subscribe to specific channels that will offer different games based on your playstyle or interests. One of those channels is the Family Channel, which houses games appropriate for kids and the whole family.

Something new this week to the Family Channel is Max: The Curse of Brotherhood. In this game, you play as Max – shocker – whose only weapon is a magic marker. As Max, your task is to ave your brother, Felix, and make your way through puzzles and challenging platforming.

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is available on Amazon Luna’s Family Channel now.

