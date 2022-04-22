Stadia Changelog: Five Nights at Freddy’s announced, Hot Wheels Unleashed could be next

Google Stadia’s release pace didn’t get any better this week, but there’s quite a bit to look forward to. This week, Stadia confirmed a release for Five Nights at Freddy’s, and there was also a hint that Hot Wheels Unleashed could also be coming.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New Games on Stadia

No new games were released on Stadia this week, emphasizing our sentiment from last week that Stadia isn’t releasing games quickly or consistently enough so far this year.

Google has added 18 new games to Stadia during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022, a tall order at this current rate.

Games coming to Stadia

While no new games arrived this week, we did get plenty of announcements. At the top of the list, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach was officially announced for Stadia this week. There’s no release date for the game just yet, but it’s one of the bigger announcements in recent memory.

Other official announcements include Deathrun TV which also has no release date. Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles will arrive on May 1 as one of the month’s first Pro titles. The House of The Dead: Remake was also confirmed for an April 28 release.

In terms of game ratings, there were a couple new ones this week. Strategy game Through The Darkest of Times was spotted on PEGI.

The biggest find this week, though, came via our friends over at StadiaSource. Hot Wheels Unleashed, the well-received racing game, was spotted on the ERSB as rated for Google Stadia. While this is no direct confirmation, it’s certainly strong evidence, and also comes after a mention of Stadia was spotted last year on the Hot Wheels Unleashed official website.

Updates

Here are the first Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Google quietly announced the first three games that will arrive on Stadia Pro this week, with the promise of more to come. The first few titles include:

It’s probably a safe guess that Deliver Us The Moon could be a part of May’s Pro lineup following a delay in April, but no confirmation on that just yet. Overcooked: All You Can Eat and Cities: Skylines also seem like prime candidates given their release windows.

Outriders Worldslayer revealed

Square Enix this week revealed the next major update for Outriders, Worldslayer, which will be released on June 30. The update brings a new campaign, new gear, and new endgame content.

New Rainbow Six Siege map

While its sequel is out, Ubisoft isn’t done with Rainbow Six Siege just yet. This week, a new map was announced for the game which is the first in over three years. Emerald Plains is available now,and is just the first of more new maps coming as a part of Year 7 content.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.5

Title Update 1.5 was released for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this week, bringing Mastery Challenge Pack 2, support for the Ostara Festival, and more. The full changelog is available on Ubisoft’s website.

Marvel’s Avengers adding Jane Foster’s Thor

In the upcoming update 2.5, Marvel’s Avengers will be adding its first new playable character in quite some time. The update will add The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster, to the game.

Beyond that will be Update 2.5, and while we’ll be coming back with specifics on timing later, we can share that it will introduce a new playable Hero for all platforms: Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor! Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane. More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future.

