One UI 4.1 begins rolling out for Galaxy S10 series in US

Just a few weeks after European Galaxy S10 owners started to see the latest One UI 4.1 update, those in the US will now begin to get the latest version of the third-party skin.

Although a mid-cycle update based upon Android 12, One UI 4.1 includes a number of features that were initially launched exclusively on the Galaxy S22 series. The One UI 4.1 update should soon be available for unlocked Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ units in the United States with firmware versions G970USQU6IVC7, G973USQU6IVC7, and G975USQU6IVC7, respectively. There is no sign of the update for the Galaxy S10 5G at this stage.

This sizeable patch includes a substantial changelog with enhanced Gallery tweaks, improved camera performance in a variety of scenarios including low-light, Smart Widget and Color Palette support, plus much more. That’s not all as this OTA update is also bringing the latest April 2022 security patch to Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered Galaxy S10 devices in North America.

As per Samsung’s update commitments, the One UI 4.1update for Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ should be the last such OS update for the trio. The devices will be updated up to March 2023, but are likely to miss out on Android 13 later this year. We have covered almost all of the changes added recently in our deep dive into the best new addition with One UI 4.1 are included too. You can check out a greater rundown in our hands-on video below:

If you have an unlocked Galaxy S10 device in the US, you can check if the One UI 4.1 update is waiting by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

