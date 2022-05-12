Android 13 getting unified ‘Security & privacy’ settings page, auto-deleting clipboard history

Google spent a portion of the Android 13 section at I/O 2022 talking about security and privacy, including how there will be a new consolidated settings page for just that.

Android 12 introduced the Security Hub on Pixel phones, and Google is now applying the same principles to privacy settings. It starts by merging them together into “Security & privacy” with a “simple, color-coded way to understand your safety status and will offer clear and actionable guidance to improve it.” There’s now a prominent “Scan device” button at the top underneath a high-level overview.

The page will be anchored by new action cards that notify you of critical steps you should take to address any safety risks. In addition to notifications to warn you about issues, we’ll also provide timely recommendations on how to enhance your privacy.

Google also says a Privacy dashboard is coming to Android Auto, while there will be “2G toggle improvements” to address how insecure that network is.

Elsewhere, Android 13 will automatically delete your clipboard history so that apps cannot see what you previously copied. The new version also introduces Mainline modules for Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) to allow fixes via Google Play System Updates.

Other highlights include the new Photo picker to just share selected photos and videos with apps instead of your entire media library, and the requirement that apps ask for permission to send notifications by default.

Behind the scenes, Google is using the Rust programming language to replace C/C++ for “security critical parts of Android, such as our key management components and networking stacks.”

