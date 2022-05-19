Magic Eraser ad highlights ‘distraction removal’ from your photos on Pixel 6 series

Magic Eraser is a neat tool that comes bundled with each Pixel 6 and gives you the ability to remove unwanted photo bombers or artifacts from your photos. Now the latest Google ad for the Pixel 6 series is highlighting the power of the impressive Magic Eraser feature in everyday circumstances.

Airing in the UK and viewable on the official Google UK YouTube channel, the short 50-second ad titled “Google Pixel presents Magic Eraser” showcases just how easy it is to quickly touch up and improve your everyday photos taken with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Abstract floating pylons, traffic cones, and road signs along with joggers and clouds are “highlighted” within the ad and shown being removed from the screen with family photos showcased as a prime use-case for Magic Eraser. It ends with a set-piece that shows a before and after of a family sitting in a park purged of all image intruders after the use of the Pixel 6-exclusive feature:

Around every corner there’s something that can get in the way of a perfect photo – an accidental photobomb, an annoying seagull or a pesky pylon spoiling a picture perfect landscape. Magic Eraser on Google Pixel 6 is a wand to liberate them to another world, a magic world. It brings professional photography editing to everyone, giving you the creative freedom to simply remove distractions. Circle, tap, ta-da.

Although not the first to offer such a feature, Google is clearly attempting to differentiate from other OEMs with this ad by showcasing Magic Eraser as something that can enhance your smartphone camera experience without brandishing specifications and making bold claims.

