Stadia Changelog: More family games are on the way as Cities: Skylines arrives

Google Stadia has dates for a bunch of new family games coming to the platform, as it also added a huge classic this week.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

Two new games arrived on Google Stadia this week, including one title on Pro. The hit classic Cities: Skylines, celebrating its seventh year of development, is now available on Stadia. The game is free for Pro subscribers and is available with the complete collection of expansions. Further, Ubisoft brought Far Cry Primal to the platform, but for its usual $29.99 price tag.

Google has added 24 new games to Stadia during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022, a tall order at this current rate.

Games coming to Stadia

On top of the arrival of Skylines, the other big news this week came from Outright Games, a developer best known for its various family-focused titles. Outright already has a few games available on Stadia, but this week confirmed several new family titles coming in the next few months.

First on the list of new family games coming to Stadia is DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace. The game is based on the movie of a similar title coming out soon, while the game will be released on July 15 across all platforms including Stadia. Paw Patrol Grand Prix is next on the list for September 30. L.O.L. Surprise! B.B’s Born will arrive on October 7, with Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova coming that same month. My Little Pony: A Maretime Adventure and Dreamworks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms will be coming this summer and fall, respectively, but have no concrete release dates just yet.

Beyond those six new family games, Stadia was also confirmed for Roller Champions, Ubisoft’s new competitive sports title which debuts on PC next week, but will come to Stadia at a “later date.” Ubisoft is also bringing its new Rabbids: Party of Legends to Stadia soon.

Deathrun TV was also confirmed for a June 1 release date. The folks over at StadiaSource also had an interview with the developers of Battle Billiards, an indie game on its way to Stadia.

Updates

Dawn of the Monsters is free next week

The Kaiju game Dawn of the Monsters is getting a free play weekend from May 26 through the 31. The game will be free for everyone, no Stadia Pro required.

Nine to Five departs early access

Sure took us long enough.

Jokes aside, the team-based shooter Nine to Five left its early access start with a 1.0 release this week. The update for the free-to-play title includes a new map, progression beyond level 15, player reporting, and more.

1440p coming?

Our APK Insight team — the best in the business — tore down the latest version of the Stadia app earlier this week and found evidence that 1440p streaming may be heading to Stadia soon. You can read the full post with more details here.

More Stadia News:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: