Google adds new Chromebook wallpaper collection for Pride 2022 [Gallery]

Ryan Kovatch

- May. 25th 2022 6:14 pm PT

0

Google has released a new collection of wallpapers to Chromebooks today in advance of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which begins June 1st. The collection, aptly titled ‘Pride,’ combines the work of four different artists to further the company’s tradition of honoring cultural events through art on connected devices.

These new Chromebook Pride wallpapers, which come after a prior collection on Pixel phones, depict a diverse range of couples and individuals in a number of different art styles. The artists — Carlos Aponte, Ohni Lisle, Sofie Birkin, and Derek Abella — all use color liberally to create active, dynamic scenes of pride. Here is the full list of wallpapers made available today:

By Carlos Aponte:

  • Saint Seen It All
  • Two for Tango
  • My Reflecting Heart
  • Caribbean Muse

By Ohni Lisle:

  • Upwards!
  • Together
  • Ultimate Self

By Sofie Birkin:

  • Pool Party
  • Artemis and Britomaris
  • Procrastinators
  • In The Warm Spring Air

By Derek Abella:

  • Our Beach
  • Party 4 U
  • World View
  • Roof Access
Chromebook Pride wallpapers
Chromebook Pride wallpapers
Chromebook Pride wallpapers

To change the wallpaper on your Chromebook, simply right-click the desktop and choose “Personalize.” Then click “Wallpaper” and choose the Pride collection, beneath “Landscapes” and above “Heritage.” This is a server-side rollout that is applicable to all Chromebooks, so if the Pride wallpapers do not appear for you right away, try opening the wallpaper picker again or restarting your laptop. You can also download the new wallpapers below.

Chromebook Pride wallpapers
Chromebook Pride wallpapers
Chromebook Pride wallpapers

More on Chromebooks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Chromebooks

Chromebooks
Google Wallpapers

Google Wallpapers

About the Author

Ryan Kovatch

Writer/researcher at 9to5Google doing web research. Tips: ryan@9to5mac.com

Ryan Kovatch's favorite gear

Google Home Max

Google Home Max

Engineered for fidelity, the Home Max is my favorite piece of tech. If you love music, this speaker is a must. I even have two!
Pixel 5

Pixel 5

I was tentative about returning to the Pixel line after my original Pixel failed me, but the 5 has fully renewed my faith. Its battery lasts all day and then some.