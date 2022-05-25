Google adds new Chromebook wallpaper collection for Pride 2022 [Gallery]

Google has released a new collection of wallpapers to Chromebooks today in advance of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which begins June 1st. The collection, aptly titled ‘Pride,’ combines the work of four different artists to further the company’s tradition of honoring cultural events through art on connected devices.
These new Chromebook Pride wallpapers, which come after a prior collection on Pixel phones, depict a diverse range of couples and individuals in a number of different art styles. The artists — Carlos Aponte, Ohni Lisle, Sofie Birkin, and Derek Abella — all use color liberally to create active, dynamic scenes of pride. Here is the full list of wallpapers made available today:
By Carlos Aponte:
- Saint Seen It All
- Two for Tango
- My Reflecting Heart
- Caribbean Muse
By Ohni Lisle:
- Upwards!
- Together
- Ultimate Self
By Sofie Birkin:
- Pool Party
- Artemis and Britomaris
- Procrastinators
- In The Warm Spring Air
By Derek Abella:
- Our Beach
- Party 4 U
- World View
- Roof Access
To change the wallpaper on your Chromebook, simply right-click the desktop and choose “Personalize.” Then click “Wallpaper” and choose the Pride collection, beneath “Landscapes” and above “Heritage.” This is a server-side rollout that is applicable to all Chromebooks, so if the Pride wallpapers do not appear for you right away, try opening the wallpaper picker again or restarting your laptop. You can also download the new wallpapers below.
