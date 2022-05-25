Google adds new Chromebook wallpaper collection for Pride 2022 [Gallery]

Google has released a new collection of wallpapers to Chromebooks today in advance of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which begins June 1st. The collection, aptly titled ‘Pride,’ combines the work of four different artists to further the company’s tradition of honoring cultural events through art on connected devices.

These new Chromebook Pride wallpapers, which come after a prior collection on Pixel phones, depict a diverse range of couples and individuals in a number of different art styles. The artists — Carlos Aponte, Ohni Lisle, Sofie Birkin, and Derek Abella — all use color liberally to create active, dynamic scenes of pride. Here is the full list of wallpapers made available today:

By Carlos Aponte:

Saint Seen It All

Two for Tango

My Reflecting Heart

Caribbean Muse

By Ohni Lisle:

Upwards!

Together

Ultimate Self

By Sofie Birkin:

Pool Party

Artemis and Britomaris

Procrastinators

In The Warm Spring Air

By Derek Abella:

Our Beach

Party 4 U

World View

Roof Access

To change the wallpaper on your Chromebook, simply right-click the desktop and choose “Personalize.” Then click “Wallpaper” and choose the Pride collection, beneath “Landscapes” and above “Heritage.” This is a server-side rollout that is applicable to all Chromebooks, so if the Pride wallpapers do not appear for you right away, try opening the wallpaper picker again or restarting your laptop. You can also download the new wallpapers below.

