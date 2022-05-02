May Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Abner Li

- May. 2nd 2022 7:48 am PT

For May, like last year, the Pixel’s Curated Culture wallpaper is marking Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM).

Bao’s wallpapers illustrate the importance of community through sharing culture and celebrating one another, including a special Year of the Tiger wallpaper, all available in your wallpaper & style settings.

These three wallpapers are from visual artist Sarula Bao:

  • In Community: By sharing our culture across our vastly diverse community, we connect and celebrate together. Illustrated by Sarula Bao.
  • In Solidarity: In difficult times, we look to each other and offer one another aid, support and protection.
  • In Strength: King of all beasts, the tiger represents our bravery.
Pixel Curated Culture May
They join the 45 other backgrounds marking:

  1. Black History Month 2021
  2. International Women’s Day 2021
  3. Earth Day
  4. AAPI Heritage Month
  5. Pride Month
  6. International Friendship Day
  7. International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
  8. Hispanic Heritage Month,
  9. World Mental Health Day
  10. National Native American Heritage Month
  11. International Day of Persons with Disabilities
  12. New year 2022
  13. Black History Month 2022
  14. International Women’s Day 2022
  15. Earth Day 2022

These May Curated Culture additions will be available (not yet live) in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6 Pro.

