May Pixel ‘Curated Culture’ wallpapers mark Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

For May, like last year, the Pixel’s Curated Culture wallpaper is marking Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM).

Bao’s wallpapers illustrate the importance of community through sharing culture and celebrating one another, including a special Year of the Tiger wallpaper, all available in your wallpaper & style settings.

These three wallpapers are from visual artist Sarula Bao:

In Community : By sharing our culture across our vastly diverse community, we connect and celebrate together. Illustrated by Sarula Bao.

: By sharing our culture across our vastly diverse community, we connect and celebrate together. Illustrated by Sarula Bao. In Solidarity : In difficult times, we look to each other and offer one another aid, support and protection.

: In difficult times, we look to each other and offer one another aid, support and protection. In Strength: King of all beasts, the tiger represents our bravery.

They join the 45 other backgrounds marking:

These May Curated Culture additions will be available (not yet live) in the Wallpaper & Style app for the Pixel 3 to Pixel 6 Pro.

