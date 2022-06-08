Deals: Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen hits $60, latest Moto G 2022 smartphones from $200, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with the lowest price in months on Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $60. That’s alongside the latest Moto G 2022 smartphone lineup from $200 and OnePlus Buds Pro at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen falls to best price in months at $60

Several retailers are now offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $60 in several styles via Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Marking the second-best price of the year, this now sits at within $5 of the 2022 low that was only set once over two months ago at $40 off the usual $100 going rate.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones hit Amazon lows from $200

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Motorola’s latest unlocked Moto G 2022 smartphones headlined by its new Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB at $450. Down from $500 in two different styles, each are now sitting at new Amazon lows while marking some of the first discounts to date at $50 off.

Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, the new Moto G Stylus 5G clocks in with a 6.8-inch Max Vision 120Hz display that’s backed by stylus support to give this handset its name. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage that comes backed by a microSD slot and bundled 256GB slot, as well as a 5000mAh battery. Motorola completes the package with a 50MP rear quad-sensor camera array.

OnePlus Buds Pro return to 2022 low with ANC in tow

Amazon now offers the OnePlus Buds Pro for $120 in two styles. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the 2022 low while also delivering only the third notable price cut of the year.

While not the new Radiant Silver colorway that just launched earlier in the spring, the OnePlus Buds Pro are still the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 deliver ANC and on-ear dials

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for $200. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is delivering the lowest price we’ve seen this year at $50 off while also marking the best we’ve seen since a 1-day discount on Black Friday.

Despite launching in the fall of 2020, we have yet to see very many discounts on Microsoft’s follow-up to its popular headphones. This new generation arrives with plenty of tech to support the second-generation designation. You’re notably looking at an Omnisonic sound feature that delivers a Spatial Audio-like experience as well as the signature on-ear dial for quickly adjusting volume. There’s up to 18.5 hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C input for when it does come time to plug in. Dive into our launch coverage.

Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatch with Sp02 monitoring at $229

Amazon is offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch in multiple styles for $229. Normally $295, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is also the first discount ever at Amazon. Ready to take your smartphone game to the next level, the Skagen Gen 6 is powered by Google’s Wear OS, making it compatible with devices running the latest versions of both Android and iOS.

It automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, Sp02, and even has a GPS to keep tabs on distance and path when running or biking. There’s also an always-on display, and you’ll find that it can reach up to 80% charge in 30 minutes, making it great for using while tracking sleep. Plus, Android users can find Alexa built-in so you can check weather, set timers, and more. Dive deeper in our hands-on review.

