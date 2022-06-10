Deals: Galaxy S22+ now $250 off, Beats Fit Pro earbuds hit $180, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are coming together with a $250 discount on Galaxy S22+ leading the way. That’s alongside a chance to save $20 on Beats Fit Pro while also shopping a 1-day refurbished Philips Hue sale from $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ now $250 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $800. Down from the usual $1,050 price tag, this is a match of the all-time low at $250 off. Delivering a middle of the ground experience, the new Galaxy S22+ still comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Otherwise, for this model you’re looking at a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED panel that’s backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 256GB of storage on board. While you won’t find the S Pen support found on the handset’s flagship counterpart, this is a notable alternative for scoring one of the most capable Android smartphones right now. Learn more in our review.

Save $20 on the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds

Amazon now offers the new Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $180 in four different colors. Matching the all-time low last set in April, this is only the second cash discount on a new condition pair at $20 off the usual $200 going rate. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds.

Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more, but the rest of the feature set is just as compelling for Android users. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue refurbished smart home sale starts at $19

Today only, Woot has launched a smart home light sale, which is packed with certified refurbished Philips Hue gear starting at $18. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. In this 1-day sale you’ll find a collection of discounts on popular Philips Hue lighting accessories for all over your smart home. So whether you need just a typical color bulb or want to upgrade to a more immersive home theater setup with some reactive bias lighting packages, everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Check out our top picks right here.

