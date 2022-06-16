Deals: Google Pixel 6 Pro all-time low, Philips Hue Assistant color bulb $35, more

All of today’s best deals start off with Google Pixel 6 Pro falling even further at Amazon. That’s alongside Philips Hue’s 75W color smart bulb at $35 and the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus for $155. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6 Pro drops even lower at Amazon

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $791 in all three colors. Normally fetching $899, this is a new all-time low for an unlocked model and the most enticing cash discount to date at $100 off. For comparison, our last mention was $56 more with today’s rare offer delivering even deeper savings.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight.

Philips Hue’s medium lumen 75W color smart bulb returns to low

Amazon is now offering the new Philips Hue White and Color A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $35. Typically selling for $55 as of late, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while beating our previous mention by $3. This is also a match of the all-time low for only the second time, as well.

Delivering a brighter bulb than the standard Philips Hue releases, this higher lumen model arrives as the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus hits $155

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus Tablet with Dock for $155. Down from a normal going rate of $230, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our previous mention by an additional $5.

Designed to be a 2-in-1 device for your smart home, the central part of the Smart Tab M10 Plus is an Android tablet that’s comprised of 93% metal and delivers a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. There’s a 10.3-inch 1080p display and dual Dolby Atmos speaker. Plus, the included docking station allows you to use the tablet as a smart home display with Alexa. The dock also keeps it charged so you can just pick it up and walk out the door or hit the couch with the tablet, ensuring it’s always at 100%.

