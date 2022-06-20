What’s new in the Nest Wifi M94 update from earlier this year

Software updates to Google and Nest Wifi happen pretty irregularly and occur in the background when they do, with no end user interaction required. The last Google/Nest Wifi update — 22Q1 (M94) — from March went relatively under the radar, and here are the release notes.

22Q1 (M94), or the first quarter of 2022 and the underlying Chromium version, is not the biggest update for Google/Nest Wifi with four highlights:

WiFi protocol vulnerability (FragAttack) update for Google Wifi devices

Mesh connectivity improvements – auto mesh recovery, network loop mitigation

Better interoperability with 802.11K Wi-Fi devices

General security, stability and performance improvements

The first bullet point refers to fragmentation and aggregation attacks (FragAttack) that were detailed in 2021. Besides security, stability, and performance, Google says it also improved mesh connectivity and interoperability with devices using the 802.11K standard responsible for quickly finding “nearby APs that are available as roaming targets by creating an optimized list of channels.”

When it first rolled out in March, the latest M94 versions were 14150.43.80 (Nest Wifi router and Google Wifi) and 1.54.294928 (Nest Wifi point). In May, Google rolled out 14150.43.81, which is the current public release. You can check from the Google Home app by selecting your router from the grid of devices, and tapping the settings gear icon in the top-right corner.

Per Google’s archive list of release notes, which has yet to even include M94, Google Nest/Wifi devices only received one update in 2021. That’s down from three in 2020, when Google focused on work from home (WFH) network optimizations and video conferencing.

