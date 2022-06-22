Google Maps and Search listings can now show LGBTQ+ owned attribute

As Pride month continues, Google is adding support for an LGBTQ+ owned attribute to Business Profiles that appear in Search and Maps.
“Identifies as LGBTQ+ owned” will appear on store listings with an accompanying flag, and joins existing ones in Google products:
This builds on our previous work with the globally available LGBTQ+ friendly and transgender safespace attributes, and offers a more objective attribute that only businesses can add to their profiles.
This attribute — along with others for Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned — are meant to “make it easier for customers to find and support [businesses] through Search and Maps.”
A verified Google Business Profile — previously “My Business” — is required and can be added by merchants starting today in the US.
Meanwhile, other Google initiatives this month include:
- …we’re building on our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community with almost $1 million in support from Google and Google.org to Pride Live, an advocacy group dedicated to the fight for LGBTQ+ equality that is working to secure the lease to 51 Christopher Street to reunite the Stonewall Inn and build the Stonewall National Monument and Visitor Center.
- For the first time, Googlers will be participating in Baltic Pride, organized by Lithuanian Gay League (a Google.org grantee) in Vilnius. We will showcase a Google Arts & Culture piece about Harvey Milk, who was an LGBTQ+ rights pioneer and of Lithuanian descent.
- Google.org has also made a critical contribution to OutRight Action International’s Ukraine Emergency Fund. This program is delivering humanitarian support to LGBTQ+ refugees, providing aid to neighboring countries and helping those that have been internally displaced and impacted by conflict.
More on Google Maps:
- Google Maps for Android is getting a nearby traffic widget
- Google Maps dark mode appears broken on Android Auto for some after recent updates
- Google Shopping will soon show a ‘Trusted Store’ badge on product listings
- Healthcare providers in Google Search, Maps can now list which insurance they accept
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.