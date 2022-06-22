Google Maps and Search listings can now show LGBTQ+ owned attribute

As Pride month continues, Google is adding support for an LGBTQ+ owned attribute to Business Profiles that appear in Search and Maps.

“Identifies as LGBTQ+ owned” will appear on store listings with an accompanying flag, and joins existing ones in Google products:

This builds on our previous work with the globally available LGBTQ+ friendly and transgender safespace attributes, and offers a more objective attribute that only businesses can add to their profiles.

This attribute — along with others for Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned — are meant to “make it easier for customers to find and support [businesses] through Search and Maps.”

A verified Google Business Profile — previously “My Business” — is required and can be added by merchants starting today in the US.

Meanwhile, other Google initiatives this month include:

…we’re building on our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community with almost $1 million in support from Google and Google.org to Pride Live, an advocacy group dedicated to the fight for LGBTQ+ equality that is working to secure the lease to 51 Christopher Street to reunite the Stonewall Inn and build the Stonewall National Monument and Visitor Center.

For the first time, Googlers will be participating in Baltic Pride, organized by Lithuanian Gay League (a Google.org grantee) in Vilnius. We will showcase a Google Arts & Culture piece about Harvey Milk, who was an LGBTQ+ rights pioneer and of Lithuanian descent.

Google.org has also made a critical contribution to OutRight Action International’s Ukraine Emergency Fund. This program is delivering humanitarian support to LGBTQ+ refugees, providing aid to neighboring countries and helping those that have been internally displaced and impacted by conflict.

More on Google Maps:

