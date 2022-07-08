You can now use Emoji Kitchen creations in Slack for Android to annoy your coworkers

If you use Gboard and Slack for work communication purposes, you might be please to hear that you can now use Emoji Kitchen creations in the corporate messaging app.

Technically this means that Slack now supports stickers as Emoji Kitchen creations are not technically emoji in that they are simply PNGs rather than recognized Unicode characters. We’re not sure when this option actually arrived, but it is fairly recent owing to the fact that – personally – chats would be littered with sunglasses poo emoji more than actual and useful text messages.

While this is not necessarily a huge deal, sadly, you still are not able to use Emoji Kitchen everywhere. Some apps block stickers or can’t support stickers so you’re limited to “official” emoji and Unicode characters. For Slack users on Android, this could certainly be a big deal as sometimes you just need the perfect reply and with over potential 14,000 options within Emoji Kitchen to choose from, you can find the perfect snarky response or celebratory retort to a Slack message as you see fit.

Because Emoji Kitchen is not available on iOS, it means that your iPhone touting colleagues might end up getting a little jealous even if Gboard is available on Apple devices. We’re not entirely sure why, as you can send stickers and GIFs when using Gboard on iOS. The feature’s creators, Jennifer Daniel and Bhavik Singh, do offer a workaround for those using Apple devices.

An online version of the Emoji Kitchen which works through the iOS browser at emoji.kitchen. Users can create an emoji sticker and download it as an image, but it’s important to note that this version of the Emoji Kitchen isn’t as up-to-date as the one on Android. Either way, it’s a win-win for Android users on Slack as you can cook up all manner of Emoji Kitchen creations just to annoy your coworkers.

