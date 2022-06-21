Chrome 103 replaces built-in password list with Android’s default manager

The recent flurry of Google Password Manager news continues with Chrome 103 for Android replacing the browser’s built-in saved credentials list with Android’s default offering.

On Chrome 103 for Android, opening Settings reveals a new “Password Manager” menu item that replaces “Passwords.” Tapping now opens the Google Play Services-powered experience that is in the middle or rolling out a homescreen shortcut that uses a four-colored key icon. This will launch in a separate window and you’re free to browse the web as it’s open.

The UI is similar to the one you’ll find at passwords.google.com on the web with a card to initiate a Password Checkup. Below that is a list of credentials saved to your account. Tapping on one, which is usefully accompanied by a favicon here, prompts you to authenticate via fingerprint before being able to see/copy a password.

Meanwhile, you can quickly search or add a new username and password, while a settings gear icon in the top-right corner lets you enable/disable: Offer to save passwords, Auto sign-in, and Password alerts across Android and Chrome.

Chrome 102 Chrome 103

In short, the end user experience doesn’t really change by Chrome switching to the Google Password Manager. It was already the same backend and the new UI is closer in line with the web version, while it gives Google one surface to focus upgrades on. For example, in settings, you’ll soon see the option to enable on-device encryption.

Chrome 103 is rolling out to the stable channel starting today, while this change is already live in beta.

More on Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: