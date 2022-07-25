Android 13 Beta 4.1 rolling out to Pixel with several bug fixes

Just shy of two weeks since the last major release, Google is rolling out Android 13 Beta 4.1 to Pixel phones with several bug fixes.
Google considers Android 13 Beta 4.1 a “minor update.” Four issues are addressed with this release:
- Fixed an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth if it didn’t have the
BLUETOOTH_CONNECTpermission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. (Issue #232107689)
- Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks. (Issue #237308339, Issue #237886229, Issue #237878437)
- Fixed an issue where Meet connectivity could drop while driving.
- Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data.
Beta 4 did not see any major user-facing changes as Google winds down the Beta Program ahead of Android 13’s consumer launch in the coming weeks to Pixel phones.
Factory images for Android 13 Beta 4.1 build TPB4.220624.008 (versus .005 previously) are available now. On a Pixel 4a, the OTA comes in at 3.72MB. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.
- Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a (5G): Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4 XL: Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4: Factory Image — OTA
