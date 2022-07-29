Deals: Pixel 6a includes $50 gift card, Galaxy Tab S8+ hits all-time low at $144 off, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are headlined by a Pixel 6a promotion with bundled Amazon credit. That’s alongside a new all-time low on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at $756 and a chance to save on the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $390. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 6a sees launch day deal with bundled Amazon credit

Yesterday was Pixel 6a launch day, and if you didn’t score a pre-order on Google’s latest smartphone, there are plenty of ways to save following day one. First up, Amazon is now bundling the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 128GB in all three colors with a $50 gift card for $449. That’s the list price on the handset, but a free $50 to spend courtesy of the retailer.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip hits $756

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Android Tablet for $756. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer amounts to $144 in savings while delivering a new all-time low at $10 below previous mentions.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G refurb falls to $390

Woot is kicking off its latest certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale for today only, discounting a selection of previous-generation handsets in the process starting at $115. At the top of the list, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 5G 128GB is down to $390. Originally fetching $800, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $410 off while also beating our previous mention by $69.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that just hit the scene earlier in the year, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level Galaxy S21 smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review, we found that it made all of the right compromises.

