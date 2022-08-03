Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB $850, Motorola Edge+ $500 off, more

All of today’s best mid-week deals are now headlined by $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. That’s alongside a $500 price cut on the just-released Motorola Edge+ smartphone and a chance to beat the summer heat with Google’s discounted Nest Thermostat at $92. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB now $200 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB Smartphone for $850. Normally fetching $1,050, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings and matches the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day where it was $50 less. This is also matching the price of the 128GB model, delivering twice the storage without spending any more cash.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Beat summer heat with Google’s discounted Nest Thermostat at $92

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat starting at $92 for the Sand style. The other colorways are also on sale, as well. Normally fetching $130, this is the second-best price of the year at $38 off while delivering the lowest price of 2022 outside of Prime Day where it was $6 less.

Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With heat bearing down on much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying cool the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC now $500

Today only, Woot is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 512GB Android Smartphone for $500. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Normally fetching $1,000, you’d currently pay $800 with Amazon’s competing offer clocking in at $300 higher than today’s limited-time discount. All said and done, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low.

Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: