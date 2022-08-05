One UI 5.0 Beta begins rolling out for Galaxy S22 series in Germany

Damien Wilde

- Aug. 5th 2022 4:03 am PT

0

With little to no fanfare, Samsung appears to be sending out invitations for Galaxy S22 owners in Germany to register and download the One UI 5.0 Beta.

In response to a tweet from well-known leaker UniverseIce exclaiming the start of the One UI 5.0 Beta, a German-based S22 owner @MehdiMa0507 shared a screenshot showing the update changelog for their device.

Samsung has remained coy on details for their upcoming Android 13 update despite being the biggest player in the space. Last month, we exclusively detailed many of the new additions and alterations that owners can expect after updating their Galaxy S22 device to the One Ui 5.0 Beta.

That early look did not include a full changelog, so not everything was able to be detailed. However, with One UI 5.0 now available more publicly, we should learn more about the full intricacies of Samsung’s next big software release.

One UI 5.0 Beta

SamMobile has since shared some further details with One UI 5.0 Beta bringing firmware version S908BXXU2ZVH4 and the very latest August 2022 security patch. As we noted in our exclusive hands-on, Android 13 for Samsung phones brings the expanded Dynamic Color options are being ported over from Android 13 on Pixel handsets, alongside app permission pop-ups.

This rollout is very likely the start of wider open beta for those with Galaxy S22 units. It’s not clear just what regions we’ll see One UI 5.0 Beta crop up in next, but with Unpacked set for August 10, we could learn more alongside the expected unveiling of the Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 series.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4