Bandwidth: GeForce Now brings the thunder with Rumbleverse

GeForce Now is bringing a day-one release to the cloud service called Rumbleverse, a battle royale with a slight twist. On top of that, Worms Crazy Golf is finally available on Amazon Luna.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Rumbleverse on GeForce Now

GeForce Now has a very interesting lineup this week, including a new game from Epic Games Publishing that takes a lot of cues from Fortnite. The new game is called Rumbleverse, and it combines battle royale with melee combat in a very goofy way.

Rather than running around a huge playing field trying to find ranged weapons and stake out until you see someone running out in the open, Rumbleverse has you seeking others out to take them on, hand-to-hand. There are still weapons – stop signs, baseball bats, and the like – that you can ruin people’s day with, but you need to be ready to get down and dirty. Rumbleverse is a day-one release on GeForce Now, which means once you get it from Epic Games, you can play it in the cloud on GFN.

Besides Rumbleverse, there are a few other games worth mentioning from GeForce Now:

Worms Crazy Golf on Amazon Luna

A couple of weeks ago, Amazon Luna announced this month’s lineup with games like Dusk and Worms Crazy Golf, but without release dates. Well, Dusk came last week to Luna and this week brings Worms Crazy Golf.

In classic Worms style, Worms Crazy Golf has a very sinister twist – around every corner is violence, with explosions and setbacks to knock you off your game. Worms Crazy Golf is a fun addition to Amazon Luna’s Family Channel. The game is available now to play.

Boosteroid gets Northgard

Boosteroid is one of the lesser-known game streaming services out there, especially in the US. Of course, that doesn’t mean the service has nothing to offer. In fact, it houses some hard-to-find games for streaming.

Besides that, Boosteroid has a fun offering this week – Northgard. Northgard is a game set in the Viking-era north. The game is about making your claim to the land, sailing exploration ships, and defeating the threats that stop you from claiming and settling Northgard. Northgard is available now to play on Boosteroid.

