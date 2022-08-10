Google Images on the web now uses Google Lens

After being integrated across Android and the Chrome browser, Google Lens is now the main visual search experience on the desktop Google Images website.

Visiting images.google.com on the desktop web now shows Google Lens in-between voice and regular search. Replacing the previous gray camera icon, tapping launches a redesigned way to initiate a visual search that makes use of Lens. Featuring rounded corners, you can drag an image into the box or open your computer’s file picker.

Search any image with Google Lens

You can also paste the URL of a picture to initiate a Google Lens query that launches on lens.google.com, which allows you to refine the search area and access Text (OCR) or Translate tools.  

Google Lens Image Search-

Meanwhile, if you want to access the old visual search experience, tap “Find image source” to open a Google Search results page of 10 blue links and “visually similar images.”

We first spotted Google Lens on Google Images in testing at the start of this year. As of today, it’s now widely rolled out. It joins the ability to right-click on pictures in Chrome to access “Search image with Google,” or the various entry points in Android, like Google Photos, the Recents multitasking menu, and share sheet.

Google Lens Image Search-
Google Lens Image Search-

