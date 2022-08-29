Logitech G Gaming Handheld leaks with Google Play Store, cloud gaming, and Chrome

At the start of this month, Logitech and Tencent teased the Logitech G Gaming Handheld, and images of that device have now leaked.

Evan Blass this evening shared a trio of images of the “Logitech G Gaming Handheld,” which was the name shared at the beginning of August on an official teaser page. That brand is particularly known for PC gaming peripherals, like keyboard and mice. This “cloud gaming handheld” is coming “later this year,” according to that initial preview.

With a Nintendo Switch-esque form factor, the device is predominantly white in color. There are black thumb sticks flanking the screen, which has sizable bezels, while a D-Pad is at the left and X/Y/A/B to the right. There are also four buttons placed roughly at each corner of the display, including Home. The top black edge has trigger buttons, volume rocker, and possibly a mute switch (whether it’s for microphone or sound is unclear), as well as what looks to be a memory card slot.

The UI is also Switch-like, and prominently shows the Google Play Store, followed by Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam (Remote Play). Other UI elements include a row of five navigation sections in the top-left corner, while the time, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and battery are at the other end.

We also see cards for Chrome and YouTube, which pretty much guarantees that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will be powered by Android. Meanwhile, this could be running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 “purpose-built” Android gaming chip from last December that first debuted on a Razor developer kit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: