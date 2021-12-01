Qualcomm unveils ‘Snapdragon G3x Gen 1’ gaming chip with Razer-built handheld dev kit

In addition to the latest smartphone and laptop SoCs, Qualcomm today announced the “Snapdragon G3x Gen 1” as a “purpose-built” Android gaming chip that will debut on a handheld developer kit built by Razer.

This chip is meant to run “all Android games,” as well as titles from the cloud (Xbox Game Pass and Steam Remote Play touted) or streamed via home console/PC. The Adreno GPU supports content running at up to 4K and 144FPS with 10-bit HDR, while the Android nature means the GPU drivers are updatable (presumably via the Play Store). There’s support for WiFi 6 and 6E, as well as mmWave and sub-6 5G.

Qualcomm saw such a market for this chipset and wants to drive a new category of dedicated gaming devices amid Nintendo’s continued success.

The first device powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 is a Razer-made developer kit that features a 6.65-inch OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, full HD+ resolution, and 10-bit HDR. To the left is a thumbstick and D-Pad, as well as “Select” and “Menu” buttons. The other side has “Start,” X/Y/A/B, and another thumbstick.

Above the screen is a 5MP/1080p60 webcam with two mics for live streaming. At the top are shoulder buttons and the USB-C port in an interesting reverse from the Nintendo Switch. It’s a better position when charging, and comes as the G3x Gen 1 can be used to power tethered mixed reality (XR) headsets. DisplayPort over USB-C is also supported for 4K HDR television and monitor connection. Lastly, you’ll see large vents at the top and back that are part of the cooling system.

Qualcomm touts 4-way speakers, lag-free wireless audio with Snapdragon Sound, advanced haptics from Lofelt, and AKSys controller mapping to “provide precise touch to controller mapping technology to enable use of the built-in controllers across a wide array of games.” The ergonomics (courtesy of Razer) makes for “well balanced and easy to grip controls” that are ideal for extended gameplay, while everything is driven by a 6,000mAh battery.

The Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit will be available from Razer’s storefront.

