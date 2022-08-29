Shellbot SL60 robot vacuum/mop with Google Assistant keeps your floors clean with ease

The Shellbot SL60 is a combination robot vacuum and mop – built to keep your floors clean of dust and dirt with minimal effort, complete with Google Assistant support. With our exclusive discount code, it can be yours for just $390.

For some, especially pet owners, vacuuming the house can feel like a never-ending chore, with more dust and hair “magically” appearing almost as soon as you’ve finished cleaning. Nowadays, the solution is to invest in a robotic vacuum cleaner, a realm of products that have steadily grown to be smarter using some of the same core technologies as self-driving vehicles.

Using LIDAR/3D ToF sensors, combined with a traditional camera, the Shellbot SL60 is built to learn its way around your home and its ever-changing obstacles, rather than simply bumping into everything to figure out a path. Additional sensors also help prevent the SL60 from falling off an edge and tell it to use more suction when on a carpeted floor.

Once you let the Shellbot SL60 get to work, its AI system is able to use the sensors to intelligently map out the rooms of your home. Through the Shellbot app, you can configure “no-go areas” that the vacuum will avoid. The same app allows you to choose which rooms should be cleaned or even set up an automatic cleaning schedule for your home.

To keep things easy to control on a whim, you can also connect your Shellbot SL60 vacuum to Google Assistant and/or Alexa. Just connect the app to your Google Home and say “Hey Google, start the vacuum,” and the robot will get to work. The package also includes a traditional remote control for those who don’t want to deal with a smartphone app.

Those AI-enhanced sensors are backed up by a powerful brushless motor for suction, optimized to run quietly. The Shellbot SL60 is capable of up to 4000Pa of cleaning, with four different strength settings depending on the needs of your floors. And for the harder-to-clean messes, the SL60’s built-in mopping capabilities are ready to keep your floors spotless.

The Shellbot SL60 packs a 5,200 mAh battery — capable of up to 200 minutes of running time — two dustbins, and a 0.7-gallon reservoir for mopping. Once the battery runs low or the dustbin gets full, the robot will automatically return to its charging dock.

The Shellbot SL60 will normally set you back $599, but it’s currently on sale for $449. Plus, you can take an additional 10% off by using 9to5Google‘s exclusive discount code — 44NJSX2S — for a final price of $390. Act now, as this deal will only be available through August 31.

At just $390, the Shellbot SL60 is one of the more affordable options for a combination vacuum/mop that is also compatible with the Google Assistant. And it offers a comprehensive set of features that should help keep your floors as clean as can be.

