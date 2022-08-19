Google Search’s built-in timer and stopwatch have disappeared [Update: Back]

Google Search has long featured a collection of simple tools, but the stopwatch and timer have mysteriously disappeared in the past day or so.

Update 8/19: As of Wednesday (via The Verge), the timer and stopwatch are back in Google Search

Original 7/22: Searching for those terms today just returns a list of results, including a Knowledge Panel, for websites offering online timers and stopwatches. Previously, there would be a box underneath the search field with two tabs.

The timer was straightforward and users could also enter a natural language query. (“Set a timer for 10 minutes” now shows several YouTube videos.) Buttons at the bottom let you stop, reset, mute audio, or go fullscreen. Along with the stopwatch, it was very useful on desktops without native clock apps.

It’s not clear if this removal was intentional, and it’s hopefully a bug as it was a genuinely useful utility that you could instantly pull up on the web. Most people do not want to visit an unknown website to get such a simple functionality.

Google is aware (via Search Engine Roundtable) of the missing Search timer and stopwatch, and still investigating (as of Thursday afternoon).

Other Search tools – like the calculator (and tip version), die roller (a pretty full-featured utility), dictionary with pronunciation guide, and speed test, as well as games – are still available today.

