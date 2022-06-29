Nest Doorbell gets a trio of ringtones to celebrate July 4th

Google’s refreshed and battery-powered Nest Doorbell is getting a new trick for the Fourth of July. For a limited time, it’s getting a few new ringtones to celebrate the holiday.

Available for a limited time, the Nest Doorbell is picking up special ringtones for July 4th. The ringtones are only available until July 7, but it wouldn’t be out of pattern for them to return next year.

The three new ringtones include “God Bless America,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and a ringtone that mimics fireworks.

Celebrate Independence Day with two familiar songs: “God Bless America” or “The Star-Spangled Banner”. For a little extra fun, try the fireworks theme tone, available now till 7/7/2022.

Notably, these ringtones are only available to the new Nest Doorbell, not the older Nest Hello.

In fact, it appears that the ability to change your doorbell chime on that older device has been removed entirely, as we’re not seeing it in the app any longer. That could be due to no seasonal tones being available to Hello, though.

For owners of the new Nest Doorbell, you can switch to the July 4th ringtones by going to the Google Home app, opening your Doorbell’s settings, and switching the ringtone from there.

The new Nest Doorbell also has access to a handful of year-round ringtones that are available to customers at all times. All of those ringtones play through connected Google Assistant speakers in your home, as well as on smart displays which can also show a video preview from the doorbell.

Google is also providing more holiday-focused ringtones to its new battery-powered Nest Doorbell, with this July 4th just being the latest option.

At this point, Google has stopped providing new ringtones to the original wired Nest Hello.

There are plans to release a new Nest Doorbell that is exclusively wired sometime this year to replace the Nest Hello, bringing with it support for 24/7 video recording, which the battery-powered model lacks, as well as the taller aspect ratio for the camera.

Google revealed the new ringtones as a part of a larger blog post rounding up some recent feature additions for its Nest ecosystem. That includes “Look and Talk” for Nest Hub Max, which rolled out over two months ago, a new Assistant feature for Google TV, Alexa support for the latest batch of Google Nest devices, and the ability to set favorites for Google TV’s “Live” tab.

