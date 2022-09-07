Android Auto rolls out ‘dogfood’ version to some, working to fix Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 issues

Google’s Android Auto just rolled out a test version of its app to some users by mistake, and meanwhile the company is also working to fix issues when using the platform with Samsung’s latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Android Auto releases ‘dogfood’ version by mistake to some

If you’re not using the beta track for Android Auto’s app releases, there’s a chance you’re seeing a paw print on the Android Auto icon this week.

Don’t panic, nothing’s wrong. Rather, Google accidentally released a “dogfood” version of Andriod Auto through the Play Store in what was likely a mistake.

A “dogfood” version of a Google app is a version that’s used internally by Google employees to test new app versions. Occasionally, these versions get released to users by mistake, but it’s generally not a problem. At worst, the version might contain an in-development feature, but that doesn’t appear to be the case right now.

The “dogfood” release carries the version number 8.1.223543.

What’s unfortunate to see is that, even with this version, Android Auto’s “Coolwalk” redesign announced back at I/O 2022 still hasn’t arrived.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are having Android Auto problems

Beyond the accidental “dogfood” release, Google confirmed this week an issue with Android Auto and Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Some users of those new foldables have reported issues connecting their devices to Android Auto over methods that other phones are working just fine with. The problem appears to affect both wired and wireless Android Auto connections with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Google has confirmed that it is aware of the problem, though, and has released a fix.

Last week, a Community Specialist for the Android Auto team said that the issue is very similar to another issue that prevented dozens of different Android phones from connecting to cars for many users across the globe. Apparently, the fix for that issue should also address the same problem for Fold 4 and Flip 4 owners.

Thanks everyone for reporting this issue. The team has investigated this issue and found that it is similar to what other users have reported here. The fix that will solve both issues is already rolling out. We expect that the issue should be resolved when the fix reaches your device, which may take a few days. Please let us know (with bug reports where possible) if you are still seeing this issue in a week.

Personally, I’ve used both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with Android Auto via the AAWireless and Carsifi wireless adapters without issues, but it’s clear there’s a fair number of buyers experiencing problems.

