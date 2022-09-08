Gboard can now automatically ‘Emojify’ your messages as Emoji Kitchen prepares for fall

The latest update for Gboard on Android allows you to automatically add emojis to (or “Emojify”) your messages and includes new fall-themed sticker combinations in the Emoji Kitchen.

For the last few years, Google’s Gboard team has been pushing the boundaries of emoji as a form of communication. The Emoji Kitchen, for example, is a massive collection of stickers that shows what happens when you combine two emoji into one masterpiece — or monstrosity.

With fall now underway in the Northern Hemisphere, the Emoji Kitchen is getting a new expansion that gets into the spirit of the season. The pumpkin emoji can now be expertly mixed to help you celebrate Halloween or the arrival of pumpkin spice season. There are also quite a few Emoji Kitchen combinations with the candy emoji for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

Other Emoji Kitchen additions ripe for mixing include the shrug, thumbs up, and green tea. Avid TikTok users may also be excited to find all of the ways that you can mix the corn emoji.

Meanwhile, Google is also previewing a feature for Gboard for Android called “Emojify” that can add a wealth of relevant emoji to it with a single tap. In an example video, we see the message “OMG that cake was amazing 😍” transformed into a few different variations like “OMG 😮 that cake 🍰 was amazing 🤩.” Simply tap the magic wand button in the suggestions row to automatically switch to try out a different “Emojified” message.

For now, Emojify is only available while Gboard is set to English. You can try out Emojify for yourself by enrolling for beta updates to Gboard, as it should arrive there today. Google says the feature will roll out to all Gboard users typing in English in the coming weeks.

