GameSir X2 Pro controller hands-on: Tailored for Xbox Game Pass

Cloud gaming is extremely straightforward and has a unique pick-up-and-play factor to it. The GameSir X2 Pro is the latest Xbox-focused Android controller for cloud gaming, and it gives a little more power to the player in terms of customization.

The GameSir X2 Pro is a direct brother to the GameSir X2, which was released over a year ago. Since then, the company has made some unique advancements in the line, adding a little flare for hardcore mobile gamers with the likes of the GameSir X3, a bright and flashy gaming controller that felt a bit unnecessary. The GameSir X2 Pro, however, is building on a tried-and-true design with some small tweaks here and there.

Compatibility and customization

The GameSir X2 Pro is a gamepad designed specifically for Android USB-C devices. With a USB-C plug for setting your device inside the gamepad’s cradle, you can connect any modern Android phone and get to playing immediately.

What makes the X2 Pro unique is the heavy focus on Xbox – specifically, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. What’s immediately apparent when opening the Xbox Game Pass app on Android is the ease of use that comes with it. The controller is mapped out to work perfectly with the Microsoft app and lets you take advantage of the Xbox menu directly from the controller.

Alternatively, the controller still works perfectly well with other services like Stadia, Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now. From the GameSir app itself, you can launch those services with a couple taps – though launching the app natively is always an easier option.

No matter which gaming app you use, you’ll find that the X2 Pro will be able to handle it, in part, due to its major improvements over the X2. This year, the X2 Pro comes with a few distinct points of customization, much like the X3 but without all of the lights and hefty fan.

On the front, your first customization option is the face buttons. Those buttons – ABXY – are removable, so long as you have long fingernails or a small prying tool. Held in by magnets, the buttons are able to pop out and be placed in a different slot.

Doing this allows you to change the button layout to that of the Nintendo Switch if were inclined to do so. Once you do that, you can head into GameSir’s app and choose the Switch’s layout so that the buttons will work properly.

Another big added feature is the two rear buttons. Depending on your preference, you can map those buttons to any function that the other buttons take on. In order to do so, you have to complete a rather intricate process using the “View” and “Menu” buttons on the front of the controller. Personally, I don’t necessarily have a need for remapped rear buttons, though there’s undoubtedly a large market for custom controls.

Controls and comfort

GameSir stuffed a lot in terms of controls into the X2 Pro. On the face, you have two ALPS joysticks, which feel pretty good, though I wish they weren’t so stiff. It feels as though I have to put more pressure in any direction than I’m used to, which can throw you off when deep in a game. Adding the included concave thumbstick caps definitely helps me get a better grip and negates that feeling.

The Hall Effect triggers are also a step up from the previous version, which allows you to slowly press the triggers and get degrees of input rather than one click. This is a much better version as you can adjust your pressure, making racing games that much easier to play. On the back, the bumpers were replaced with Kalih micro switches which are very clicky and responsive. The level of travel feels pretty good in them and lends itself well to cloud gaming in general.

Of course, you also have a nice Xbox-branded button that activates the Xbox menu in the Game Pass app. With a quick tap, you can invite friends and exit the game pretty fast. Opposite of it is a nice screenshot button, which came in handy during my use. With the direct connection to your device, latency is minimal. The only lag I was experiencing most certainly stemmed from streaming the games I played from the cloud. Playing locally posed no input lag at all.

While all of the hardware responds well and feels good to use, there was one wall I had to hurdle during my cloud gaming sessions: comfort.

There will seemingly always be a fight between compact and comfortable. The idea of the GameSir X2 Pro is to be as light and portable as possible, making it easy to play just about anywhere. With that, some comfort is sacrificed in the end.

My main complaint comes with the right joystick – not the action of it necessarily but the grip I have to achieve in order to use it properly. Because the joystick is so low and close to the edge where my palm sits, I find myself in a claw grip for extended periods of time, which leads to hand cramps.

While there isn’t much real estate left for the thumbstick given the small form factor, it’s not easy to get used to having to extend my thumb all the way down to my palm and pinky at the same time. The rest of the GameSir X2 Pro feels completely fine and the left thumbstick is in a normal spot, but because the X2 Pro is emulating an Xbox controller without the same amount of space, the left thumbstick is just too close for games like Powerwash Simulator, where you’re constantly using the thumbstick to spray back and forth over and over again.

Design and accessories

Even with the thumbstick situation, the overall grip of the GameSir X2 Pro is comfortable, especially with the rubberized material on the rear, near the customizable buttons. The rest of the device is nice plastic that doesn’t weigh too much in the hand. I never experienced fatigue because of how heavy the controller was, even with a Fold 3 cradled in the middle.

When your phone is removed, the GameSir X2 Pro takes up very little space, much like the X2. Once is springs back into its small form factor, you could easily drop the controller in a bag or even a pocket if you were so inclined – though it wouldn’t be comfortable.

The gamepad comes with a nice fabric case that has a pouch for wireless earbuds or charging cables – whatever you feel you might need with the X2 Pro. Not to mention, the Xbox-focused X2 Pro comes with a one-month Game Pass Ultimate trial, so you don’t have to decide on the service before getting in to play.

Should you buy a GameSir X2 Pro?

The X2 Pro has the same pain points in design and comfort as the GameSir X2. The right thumbstick could be a deal breaker for some, though not for everyone. Following the theme of portability and ease of use, the X2 Pro does a good job of maintaining that pick-up-and-play factor. Those who need something like that would likely find no issue in comfort, especially for shorter gaming sessions.

The GameSir X2 Pro comes in at $79.99 and supports that price point well. With the swappable buttons, customizable back keys, and improved hardware, the X2 Pro is a genuinely nice addition to your cloud-gaming sessions.

For those who have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription or want to try one, the X2 Pro would be a good choice. For any other service like Stadia or GeForce Now, it would also be a good choice. The GameSir X2 Pro comes in Midnight and Moonlight (black and white).

