Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now $100 off, Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones $249, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G now leading the way at a new $100 off all-time low. That’s joined by the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones which are sitting at $249 to go alongside a collection of eufy smart home security gear. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G now $100 off

After seeing the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 go up for sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying over the savings to yet another one of Samsung’s latest foldables. Right now, the just-released unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is sitting at $900 for the 128GB version of the smartphone in all four colors. Normally fetching $1,000, this is the first chance to save some cash on an unlocked model with $100 in savings attached. This is also a new all-time low. You can also save $100 on 256GB capacity models, which drop to $960 from the usual $1,060 going rate.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones deliver ANC at second-best price

Several retailers are now offering the latest Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $249 shipped including Amazon and Best Buy. Available in two different styles, today’s offer is down from the usual $329 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date. This is $30 under our previous mention, the lowest since Prime Day, and a total of $80 in savings.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

eufy’s new 2K Smart Garage-Control Cam drops to $80

After first being revealed back at CES in the start of the year, today we’re tracking the very first discount on eufy’s all-new Garage-Control Cam. Dropping down to $80 at Amazon, you’d more regularly pay $100. Today’s offer is delivering the very first chance to save, and arrives as a new all-time low of 20% off.

Upgrading your garage with two different smart home capabilities, the Control Cam will let you open and close the garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or your choice of Alexa and Google Assistant. Then there’s the integrated 2K camera, which can let you monitor your space with a 130-degree field of view, AI-backed human and motion detection.

