Bandwidth: Deathloop comes to Xbox Game Pass, ready to play on Logitech G Cloud

This week, Deathloop came to Xbox Game Pass. With that, both Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now will be ready to play on the Logitech G Cloud when it ships out. The G Cloud is a self-contained cloud-gaming device with an insane battery, though it comes with a hefty price tag.

Xbox Game Pass gets Deathloop

On a weekly basis, we usually see multiple games hit Xbox Game Pass. Last week, we got Assassin’s Creed Odyssey added to the growing list of playable titles in the cloud.

This week, Xbox is featuring Deathloop, a mind-bending adventure where you reside on Blackreef, an island with no rules. The game is about trying multiple times, hence the name. Your task is to take out eight targets around the island and put an end to that cycle for good.

Of course, Deathloop is ready to play with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As for any other titles on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the service seems to be quiet this week.

GeForce Now announces Portal with RTX

To show off what NVIDIA’s GeForce Now is capable of, a new project is coming to users called “Portal with RTX.” In this new edition of the classic game, every scene and level is reimagined with the newest graphics tech out there. With RTX, players will be able to experience Portal with ray-traced areas and new high-resolution textures.

The new addition will be a free DLC for Portal owners when it releases in November. Once released, players can jump in with GeForce Now.

On top of that, GFN is announcing multiple games this week to add to the plethora of already compatible ones:

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami

Construction Simulator

Soulstice

Stones Keeper

Potion Permit

Total War: WARHAMMER

Total War: WARHAMMER II

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Logitech’s G Cloud is the next step in cloud gaming

Announced just this week, Logitech is releasing a device called the G Cloud. The new G Cloud is a fully cloud-focused gaming handheld that runs a version of Android 11 and utilizes PWAs from a few supported streaming services – Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now, to be exact.

What’s so exciting about the G CLoud is the incredible battery life we’re expecting to get out of the device. With quick charge 3.0, the 6,000 mAh battery on the G Cloud should be able to last for 12 hours of gameplay. Compared to something like the Steam Deck, you’re looking at an extra few hours of game time with a quick 2.5 charging time for a full battery.

Right now, you can pre-order the G Cloud on Amazon for $299, though after the device is fully released the price will jump to $350, which might be a deal-breaker for a cloud-only device.

Amazon Luna adds Potion Permit to Luna+

Amazon Luna has been adding some rather pleasant games as of late. This week, the service is adding Potion Permit to the Luna+ Channel. Potion Permit is a journey where your goal is to help the townspeople of Moonbury by finding and creating remedies with your potions.

#NewonLuna+: Potion Permit. Show the citizens of Moonbury the wonders of modern alchemy. Cure the mayor’s daughter, and embark on a journey to find new remedies that help the townspeople. Play @PotionPermit on our Luna+ channel now: https://t.co/aQfkY5fDKr pic.twitter.com/q8zNCde1FN — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 23, 2022

On top of that, you can find Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad and Shock Troopers on the Retro Channel. At the beginning of the month, Amazon Luna put out a game plan for the releases that should be coming our way.

With Deathloop on Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now bringing back a classic, this week has made for some exciting news. The Logitech G Cloud should be the cherry on top, though we’re still waiting to give it a run for its money.

