Made by Google 2022 Live Blog + News Hub: Pixel 7/Pro, Pixel Watch, and more

Google today is fully detailing its biggest hardware products of the year. Made by Google 2022 will see the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch, announced and get a ship date.

Expect a Pixel-focused show with the Nest Wifi Pro and 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell (wired) announced on Tuesday.

How to stream Made by Google 2022

The one-hour presentation takes place at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. This is Made by Google’s first in-person hardware event since the fall of 2019 and taking place in Brooklyn from members of the press. It was announced exactly one month ago.

You can stream the event live on YouTube or at googlestore.com/events. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.

We’ve taken our seats in a smaller than expected space with 20 minutes out!

The livestream is now, well, live with 10 minutes to go.

We’re starting with a video of people using Google’s 2022 family of devices to collaborate on a song

“It’s all coming together” is today’s tagline

Rick Osterloh (Google’s hardware SVP) is now on the stage talking about “immersive and ambient” experiences

Pixel devices have a level of “Personal intelligence”

AI + Android + Google Tensor = foundational technologies

Tensor brings Google’s most advanced ML models out of research labs and into hardware

“Pixel isn’t only a phone experience,” with Google bringing to other form factors

Tensor G2 has a new TPU

Isabelle Olsson on stage to talk about the design of the “Pixel Portfolio”

“Smooth, rounded surfaces” on phone and watches

Material You goes hand-in-hand with hardware design

Pixel Watch meant to be worn every day

Thousands of combinations between watch faces and bands

Every product announced today is made with recycled materials

Privacy & security video with Jenn Fitzpatrick

“5 years of security updates” remains

“Protected computing” to protect health and fitness data on Pixel 7

Google One VPN for free on Pixel 7, coming later this year

Android 13 “Security & privacy” dashboard will be available first on Pixel devices “later this year” and soon on other Android devices

Google had some fun at Apple’s expense

Pixel 7 goes official with Tensor G2, face unlock, smaller battery

Google unveils Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 processor, 5x telephoto, starts at $899

