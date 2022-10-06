Made by Google 2022 Live Blog + News Hub: Pixel 7/Pro, Pixel Watch, and more

Google today is fully detailing its biggest hardware products of the year. Made by Google 2022 will see the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch, announced and get a ship date.
Expect a Pixel-focused show with the Nest Wifi Pro and 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell (wired) announced on Tuesday.
How to stream Made by Google 2022
The one-hour presentation takes place at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. This is Made by Google’s first in-person hardware event since the fall of 2019 and taking place in Brooklyn from members of the press. It was announced exactly one month ago.
You can stream the event live on YouTube or at googlestore.com/events. We’ve got the full details on how to watch right here.
Live Blog (Reload & scroll down for continuous updates…)
- We’ve taken our seats in a smaller than expected space with 20 minutes out!
- The livestream is now, well, live with 10 minutes to go.
- We’re starting with a video of people using Google’s 2022 family of devices to collaborate on a song
- “It’s all coming together” is today’s tagline
- Rick Osterloh (Google’s hardware SVP) is now on the stage talking about “immersive and ambient” experiences
- Pixel devices have a level of “Personal intelligence”
- AI + Android + Google Tensor = foundational technologies
- Tensor brings Google’s most advanced ML models out of research labs and into hardware
- “Pixel isn’t only a phone experience,” with Google bringing to other form factors
- Tensor G2 has a new TPU
- Isabelle Olsson on stage to talk about the design of the “Pixel Portfolio”
- “Smooth, rounded surfaces” on phone and watches
- Material You goes hand-in-hand with hardware design
- Pixel Watch meant to be worn every day
- Thousands of combinations between watch faces and bands
- Every product announced today is made with recycled materials
- Privacy & security video with Jenn Fitzpatrick
- “5 years of security updates” remains
- “Protected computing” to protect health and fitness data on Pixel 7
- Google One VPN for free on Pixel 7, coming later this year
- Android 13 “Security & privacy” dashboard will be available first on Pixel devices “later this year” and soon on other Android devices
- Google had some fun at Apple’s expense
- Pixel 7 goes official with Tensor G2, face unlock, smaller battery
- Google unveils Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 processor, 5x telephoto, starts at $899
