Google publishes detailed Pixel 6a repair manual in French

In partnership with Google, iFixit last month started selling genuine Pixel phone parts. Google has now published a very detailed Pixel 6a repair manual that looks to be identical to what is used internally, but it’s only available in French.

At the moment, this “Pixel repair manual” is intended only for “Pixel 6a and later” owners in France. That said, the implication is that future phones, like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, will get similar documentation.

You can use the Pixel repair manual to try and fix issues you’re having with your phone, and to service it. You can get step-by-step instructions for: • repair a damaged Pixel phone using genuine parts; • take your Pixel phone apart and put it back together; • remove and replace parts; • extend the life of your phone and protect the environment. Translation

The format of this repair manual might look familiar as something similar leaked last year for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Important: Repairing your device yourself may put you at risk to your safety or damage your device. We recommend that only independent professional repairers and users with appropriate technical experience repair their phone themselves. Translation

It covers precautions (like needed tools) with repair diagrams and photographs that cover both the assembly and disassembly process. Another section highlights problems by components (screen, battery, RF, etc.) and how to possibly resolve them. There’s a pretty comprehensive list of components with part numbers, while both the Sub-6 and mmWave variants of the Pixel 6a are discussed.

The French-only nature of this Pixel repair manual is curious and it’s not currently available in any other language. When the iFixit partnership was announced, we were under the impression that the third-party organization would be handling and responsible for detailed guides. The document Google published today is more technical and clearly aimed at a more advanced audience.

The Pixel 6a repair manual can be directly downloaded from Google here.

More on Pixel 6a:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: