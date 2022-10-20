Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 all-time low $209 off, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro $500, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB at $209 off. Then lock in some of the best pricing yet on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, thanks to a $150 discount. Lastly, Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet starts at $500 to wrap up the savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

All-time low on Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes Samsung’s latest foldable more affordable

Not to let Google hog all of the Android spotlight as of late, Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB for $851. Normally fetching $1,060, today’s offer is well below our previous $900 mention, which delivers a new all-time low at $209 off. Plus, today’s offer is right at the same price as the smaller 128GB capacity too.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra now $150 off

Best Buy currently offers the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 512GB for $1,050. Down from the usual $1,300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while matching the best we’ve seen to date.

As the most capable tablet in Samsung’s current lineup, the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also one of the best options on the market period for an Android tablet. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display that surrounds the tiny notch and its selfie camera module on the front. Compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, you’ll also be able to take advantage of DeX features for turning the tablet into more of a desktop, with upward of 512GB of built-in storage also coming backed by microSD card support. All powered by AndroidL, you can learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android tablet starts at $500

Best Buy now offers the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $600 with a bundled keyboard. Normally fetching $830, you’re looking at the best price to date following the $230 discount. This is well below our previous $710 mention from back in May and the first chance to save since.

You can also save on just the tablet starting at $500 and delivering $200 in savings across various storage capacities. Lenovo’s Tab P12 Pro arrives as the brand’s latest flagship tablet and is centered around a 12.6-inch OLED 120Hz display. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which complements the upward of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if that isn’t enough, the onboard microSD card slot allows for expanded storage to go alongside the USB-C port. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

