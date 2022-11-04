Deals: Samsung’s Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 $299, Sony LinkBuds/S $128, and more

It’s time head in to the weekend with all of Friday’s most notable price drops on Android-friendly gear starting with the Samsung’s Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5. While the standard edition models are starting from $250 now, the special golf edition that might make for a sweet gift this year has now returned to the Amazon low. That deal joins the best price yet on Sony’s LinkBuds/S and other ANC headphones as well as a particular notable offer on an open-box unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 5 returns to best Amazon price yet

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Golf Edition at $299 shipped. Regularly $329, this is only the second-time we have seen the Golf Edition marked down on Amazon and matching the lowest we have tracked there – the larger 44mm is also on sale for $329.99 shipped. While we did see the standard model drop to $230 last month, it is now selling for $249, down from the regular $280 shipped for comparison’s sake. While today’s lead deal might seem like an off-season one, if you have a golfer on your shopping list this year it might be worth consideration. Alongside all of the features you will find on Galaxy Watch 5, this one sports smart caddie pin direction functionality, club shot distance, and voice guide to walk “you through your hole with distance to the pin, pin location, and more.” Get a complete breakdown of the standard model in our hands-on review.

Sony’s latest LinkBuds/S hit new Amazon all-time lows

Amazon has now kicked off a big-time sale event on some of Sony’s best-in-class ANC headphones and earbuds. One standout here is the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at $128 shipped in all three colors. Regularly $198, this is a new all-time low at 36% or $70 off the going rate and the best we can find. The brand new Earth Blue colorway we featured last month is now seeing the first price drop to $128 today, as well. Sony positions its LinkBuds S as the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation. it also says they pack in the brand’s “best transparent ambient sound” in a pair of truly wireless earbuds with the ability to automatically flip between “superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound.” You’re looking at up to 26 hours of wireless playback alongside the charging case (quick charging delivers up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5-minute charge), touch controls, IPX4 water-resistance, and access to Alexa. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra goes open-box at $675

If you don’t mind taking the Open-Box Excellent route at Best Buy, you can land the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Unlocked) for $674.99 shipped. Note: Scroll down to the “Buying Options” section near the bottom of the listing page to see the deals. “Products in Excellent condition look brand new — with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs — and include all original parts and accessories. The product will be in its original packaging or a suitable replacement box. Products in Excellent condition can be found in Best Buy stores and online.” As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: