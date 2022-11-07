Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro renders show flagship duo design changes

Thanks to a series of design renders, we’re getting our first look at a minor redesign for the upcoming Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.

The launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro follow-up looks set to bring some minor changes to one of 2021’s best budget flagship devices. Renders shared by @OnLeaks in collaboration with lesser-known outlets Zoutons and lesser-known Compare Dial hint that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro could differ in some key areas.

Firstly, the smaller Xiaomi 13 renders show iPhone-like flat side rails with a completely flat display. At first glance, it actually looks incredibly similar to the Nothing Phone (1), which also adopts an iPhone-like chassis. According to this leak, the Xiaomi 13 will come with a 6.2-inch flat display, while the render shows a central punch hole at the top of this panel. As for dimensions, the Xiaomi 13 will be 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm (10.3 mm including the rear camera bump).

Turning our attention to the Xiaomi 13 Pro renders, this device looks a tad more familiar. Curved sides and flat top bezels are used once again here. A curved 6.55-inch screen is set to be used with a central punch-hole at the top of the panel here too. The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s dimensions are said to be roughly 163.0 x 74.6 x 8.8 mm (11.8 mm including the rear camera bump).

Both devices look set to come with a Pixel 5-like squircle camera bump at the rear with three lenses alongside an LED flash. No word has been shared on the specification of these camera systems, but we’d love to see the same system utilized by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra here if that were possible.

We don’t yet know for certain, but per previous release timeframes, we could see Xiaomi’s next flagship launch in China before the end of 2023 powered by the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. What do you think of the Xiaomi 13 series renders? Let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Xiaomi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: