Xiaomi 12T Pro launches w/ 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120W charging, more

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the 12T and 12T Pro with the latter packing one of the first 200-megapixel camera setups on a flagship smartphone alongside other impressive hardware.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is a follow-up to the impressive 12 Pro that was released earlier this year but with a few tweaks to help keep certain costs down. As the latest Xiaomi handset, it packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It has been joined with a more modest Xiaomi 12T, which packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8110-Ultra processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Both Xiaomi 12T handsets come with flat 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display has a 2,712 x 1,220-pixel resolution and 480Hz touch sampling rate for super-smooth interactions. The displays have maximum 900 nit brightness ratings with in-display optical fingerprint scanners offering secure unlocks.

120W wired charging is supported with an in-the-box power brick said to be able to take the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro’s 5,00mAh internal cell from 0-100% in under 20 minutes. Sadly, there is no wireless charging included on either model here.

At the rear, the camera consists of a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The large 1/1.22-inch sensor supports OIS, 8K video recording, and much more but is second to market after the Moto X30 Pro. Some downgrades have been made to the Xiaomi 12T, with a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM6 sensor being utilized, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie cameras are rated at 20 megapixels.

Android 12 will come pre-installed with Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 skin atop. No word has been shared on the update commitment, but this is likely to match the four-year update commitment made shortly before the launch of the Xiaomi 11T series in late 2021.

The Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will officially go on sale from October 20 starting at £499 (~$565) and £699 (~$790) respectively. You’ll be able to pick up the duo in black, silver, and blue colorways from selected retailers.

