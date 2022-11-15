Diesel Griffed Gen 6 is the latest Wear OS 3 smartwatch, launching December 1 for $350

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 15th 2022 5:52 pm PT

diesel griffed
0 Comments

If you’re in the market for a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, a new option is right around the corner. Fossil Group has just announced the latest Diesel smartwatch, the Diesel Griffed Gen 6, which launches soon for $350.

The Diesel Griffed Gen 6 is the first “flagship” Diesel smartwatch released since 2019’s Diesel Axial. Since then, the brand has released the Diesel Fadelite, a uniquely designed smartwatch that shipped with a transparent band, but rough specifications even for Wear OS at the time. There was supposed to be a Diesel smartwatch earlier this year per the brand’s usual schedule, but it appeared to be canceled or at least heavily delayed.

In any case, the Diesel Griffed Gen 6 is certainly quite the upgrade over the Axial it technically replaces.

The Griffed is based on Fossil’s Gen 6 platform which includes a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It also introduced a revamped faster charging method that Diesel says will charge 80% in just 30 minutes.

One of the most attractive parts of this launch is that this is the latest smartwatch to launch with Wear OS 3 out of the box, as opposed to Wear OS 2 that smartwatches from Mobvoi and other brands still utilize. Fossil first launched its Wear OS 3 update last month alongside the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch. Amazon Alexa is available on the watch, but Google Assistant currently isn’t available. The watch of course supports third-party watch faces alongside its own customizable designs and the ability to make and take phone calls.

On the hardware side, Diesel hasn’t been particularly specific ahead of launch, but the watch certainly appears to be on the larger side. It also supports Bluetooth 5 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC for Google Wallet. The sensors can be used for tracking workouts, heart rate zones, and SpO2 levels.

The Diesel Griffed will be available on December 1 for $350 in silver/black and gunmetal/black variants with metal, leather, and Diesel-branded nylon/silicone band options.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
Fossil

Fossil
Diesel Diesel Griffed Gen 6

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!