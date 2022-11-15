Diesel Griffed Gen 6 is the latest Wear OS 3 smartwatch, launching December 1 for $350

If you’re in the market for a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, a new option is right around the corner. Fossil Group has just announced the latest Diesel smartwatch, the Diesel Griffed Gen 6, which launches soon for $350.

The Diesel Griffed Gen 6 is the first “flagship” Diesel smartwatch released since 2019’s Diesel Axial. Since then, the brand has released the Diesel Fadelite, a uniquely designed smartwatch that shipped with a transparent band, but rough specifications even for Wear OS at the time. There was supposed to be a Diesel smartwatch earlier this year per the brand’s usual schedule, but it appeared to be canceled or at least heavily delayed.

In any case, the Diesel Griffed Gen 6 is certainly quite the upgrade over the Axial it technically replaces.

The Griffed is based on Fossil’s Gen 6 platform which includes a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It also introduced a revamped faster charging method that Diesel says will charge 80% in just 30 minutes.

One of the most attractive parts of this launch is that this is the latest smartwatch to launch with Wear OS 3 out of the box, as opposed to Wear OS 2 that smartwatches from Mobvoi and other brands still utilize. Fossil first launched its Wear OS 3 update last month alongside the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch. Amazon Alexa is available on the watch, but Google Assistant currently isn’t available. The watch of course supports third-party watch faces alongside its own customizable designs and the ability to make and take phone calls.

On the hardware side, Diesel hasn’t been particularly specific ahead of launch, but the watch certainly appears to be on the larger side. It also supports Bluetooth 5 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC for Google Wallet. The sensors can be used for tracking workouts, heart rate zones, and SpO2 levels.

The Diesel Griffed will be available on December 1 for $350 in silver/black and gunmetal/black variants with metal, leather, and Diesel-branded nylon/silicone band options.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: