Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 now more affordable at $449 off, Anker Android gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a $449 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. Then go check out the Cyber Week savings available on a collection of Anker Android accessories from $9. Not to mention, there’s a chance to upgrade your home Wi-Fi ahead of the holidays with Google’s mesh systems from $70. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Foldables are finally more affordable with $449 off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,351. Typically selling for $1,800, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 25% off. This comes within $1 of the all-time low set very briefly over Black Friday, landing at the second-best price ever to give those who didn’t pull the trigger over Thanksgiving Week another shot to save.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new underdisplay selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Anker Cyber Week sale discounts Android accessories

It’s Wednesday, and Anker is now rolling out a new Cyber Week sale courtesy of Amazon with a collection of price cuts that weren’t live over the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. That’s alongside some holdovers from the Thanksgiving Week festivities too. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or for orders over $25. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $80. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save. This comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in early September and is the second-best discount yet.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect.

Upgrade your home Wi-Fi ahead of the holidays with Google’s mesh systems

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $140. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the best price to date at $60 off. You’ll also find the price matched at Best Buy. If your home Wi-Fi didn’t handle having the family over during Thanksgiving or you’re looking to be prepared for the upcoming winter holiday season get-togethers, Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy more reliable, whole-home coverage for less.

Delivering 4,500 square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking one of the best prices yet on the single-node Google Wifi package. Now sitting at $70, it is $2 below our previous mention and a great option to consider for those who need less coverage at right around the all-time low. It’s matched at Best Buy, where it’s also down from the usual $100 going rate. While the value might not be quite as good, there’s a steeper discount attached from the usual $100 going rate as well as the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and many of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500 square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

