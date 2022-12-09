Oppo’s Find N2 foldables might get a global release as hands-on video & specs leak

Samsung’s latest crop of foldable smartphones are solid, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 didn’t change that much from their predecessors largely because they lack any comparable competition. But it seems Oppo is ready to take on that challenge, as the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip may see a global release.

Last year’s Oppo Find N was an incredibly well-built foldable that went toe-to-toe with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in many ways, but didn’t really make a huge impact on the overall market as it was only sold in China.

For the sequel, it seems Oppo has bigger plans.

Ice Universe on Twitter claimed last week that Oppo is planning to launch the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip “worldwide.” This likely excludes the US, where Oppo phones aren’t sold currently, but it would still represent a huge and needed expansion on Oppo’s part. Yogesh Brar, though, does mention that the Find N2 Flip may be delayed until sometime in Q1 2023.

Equally interesting are a handful of leaks that have come out recently around these two foldables.

Firstly, the Oppo Find N2, the Galaxy Z Fold-style device, showed up in a benchmark which points to a device with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB of RAM, Android 13 out of the box, and there have also been mentions of a 7.1-inch inner display and 5.54-inch outer display. Rounding things out would be a triple-camera array – 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto, as well as two 32MP selfie cameras – and a 4,520 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is a Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor, with the same clamshell design. But where Oppo’s phone appears to be different starts with its outer display. A vertically-mounted display is shown in a leaked hands-on video (via GSMArena) with a nearly creaseless inner display.

It’s in stark contrast to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which still has a super tiny outer display and a deep crease on its inner panel. There’s also a dual-camera on the outside and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is still mostly unconfirmed when it comes to specs, but there have been rumors of a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ under the hood or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and possibly better cameras than Samsung’s clamshell.

The Find N2 is expected to weigh in at just 233g, too, undercutting the 263g weight of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. Ice Universe says that the Find N2 Flip is the “strongest” device of that design to date as well.

OPPO Find N2 ，Find N2 Flip

The former is only 233g, which is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the latter is the strongest Flip model in history. pic.twitter.com/J522JpNDKG — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 8, 2022

Oppo debuted the original Find N in mid-December of last year, and it now appears to be confirmed that the Find N2 series will arrive at Inno Day 2022 next week. These devices will almost definitely provide the foundation for OnePlus-branded foldables, too.

More on Oppo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: