Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro start at $499, Pixel Watch $299, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $50 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with the return of Black Friday price cuts going live to start the week. Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro lead the way starting at $499 and are joined by only the second discount on its new Pixel Watch at $299. Then go check out Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC as they hit $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro return to Black Friday pricing

Going on sale for one of the first times, Amazon is now offering another chance to lock-in the Thanksgiving Week pricing on Google’s latest smartphones. Leading the way, the new Pixel 7 Pro is sitting at $749. Down from $899, you’re looking at the second-best discount yet with $150 in savings. This is still one of the first price cuts, too. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Those return to Black Friday savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Amazon offering the 128GB model for $499. Normally fetching $599, this is one of the first cash discounts at $100 off and a new all-time low via the retailer. Also available at Best Buy for the same price.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Google’s new Pixel Watch on sale for only second time

After seeing Google’s new Pixel 7/Pro smartphones go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to another one of the brand’s latest releases. Dropping the price of the all-new Google Pixel Watch for only the second time to date, you can now bring home the new wearable with before-Christmas delivery for $299. That’s down from the usual $350 going rate and delivering a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. We’ve only seen it go on sale once before, and that was back on Black Friday.

Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrives as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC hit $180

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from $180 in all three styles. Normally fetching $230, this is a rare chance to save on the newest pair of true wireless buds from Samsung, delivering the third-best discount to date. This $50 discount beats our previous mention by an extra $20, as well.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: