Where to spend your Google Play Gift cards

Google Play Gift cards can be incredibly useful in a variety of ways. Beyond the Google Play Store, you can also use that credit towards media content. This guide will take you through redemption and where to spend that sweet, sweet Google Play credit.

How to redeem your Google Play Store gift card

Once you get a gift card, whether that’s as a gift or you bought it for yourself, you need to redeem the credit in order for it to become valuable. Once you do that, you can use that credit for a variety of products on the Google Play Store or through other avenues.

On web

Head to play.google.com. Click your profile photo in the right corner. Hit Payment & subscriptions. Scroll to the bottom and click Add a payment method. Click Redeem code. Enter the code found on the back of your physical gift card or paired with the digital one.

On Android

Head to the Google Play Store app on your Android device. Tap your profile photo. Hit Payments & subscriptions. Tap Redeem code. Enter your code.

Once you do that, you’ll see that you have a newly updated Google Play Store balance available, depending on the value of the card.

Where can I spend Google Play Store credit?

If you’re an Android user, a Google Play Store gift card can go far beyond just apps on the Play Store. So where else can you spend Google Play credit?

Of course, you can purchase any app with your new balance, but what’s even better is you can often use that credit towards in-app purchases, as well. This includes subscriptions for third-party apps, such as Fitbit Premium. That in itself is a huge value for some. When making those purchases, simply choose your Play Store balance rather than a card.

With that, you have access to Google Play’s movies and books as well. You can find all of these in the Google Play Store app, separated by different sections at the bottom. All of that content is available for purchase with the credit you redeemed earlier.

Since Google Play Movies have sort of dissolved into a widely available set of TV shows and movies, you can view those purchased movies in multiple places. For instance, buying a movie from the Play Store lets you watch from the Google TV app and on devices with Google TV, on Android TV, and even in YouTube.

Overall, a Google Play Store gift card comes in handy in more ways than one. Though it might seem a little limited, real-world use would have you thinking otherwise, since you can buy movies and even subscriptions for apps with the credit. That in itself makes it a great gift.

