Spotify UI scaling issue affects some Google TV and Android TV devices

Damien Wilde

- Jan. 17th 2023 6:12 am PT

spotify android tv app
0 Comments

The Spotify app for Android TV and Google TV devices appears to have a scaling issue with certain television sets.

Initially reported by those on /r/AndroidTV and /r/Chromecast, the issue appears to affect all manner of Android TV set-top boxes including – in our testing – the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and the Nvidia Shield TV Pro when running version 1.73.3. For reference, the Spotify app for Android TV was last updated in late November 2022.

When launching Spotify for the first time or after a prolonged period after being logged out, vast portions of the initial sign-in UI are cut off making it difficult to access. Even those signed in are experiencing issues as noted in the official Spotify support forums. Adjusting your screen resolution within your device Settings page can resolve the problem temporarily, but an app refresh presents the wrong scaling again.

It’s not clear if this is limited to just 4K televisions, as all reports note that UHD sets are being used, but some complaints on Google’s official Nest Support Forum are seeing this with 1080p screens, too. This problem isn’t affecting everyone using Spotify on Android TV or Google TV, either.

It’s not clear just how widespread the issue is, but there are plenty of people complaining of scaling issues when attempting to launch Spotify on their Android TV or Chromecast hardware. You may be able to sign-in to your account using the smartphone remote control option from within the Google TV app. Attempting to re-install, clear cache, and even restarting your device might not resolve the problem. In many cases, this only appears to affect Spotify on Android TV and no other apps with app scaling.

At present, it appears that no solution is available unless you are happy to Chromecast your favorite tracks, podcasts, and playlists to a connected TV. We have reached out to Spotify for comment on the scaling issues that many Android TV users are seeing and will update should we receive official confirmation of a resolution.

More on Android TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Google TV

Google TV

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro