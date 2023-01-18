Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 adds slick new black models, Wear OS 3 coming

One of the good things about Wear OS is the wide variety of options. If you want to pay $2,000 for a smartwatch, you can, and with Tag Heuer’s new Connected Calibre E4, you’ll get a slick design but still get Wear OS 2 for that price.

Available later this month, the 2023 edition of the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is the latest in a long line of uber-expensive Wear OS smartwatches from the luxury brand. These are just successors to the Calibre E4 that launched in 2022. What’s new this time around?

From a design standpoint, the new E4 models both have a black-coated grade 2 titanium build, making for the lightest design Tag Heuer has done on a smartwatch to date. The smallest version of this new smartwatch comes in at 42mm, with a price tag of $2,350, up from $1,900 on the existing model.

The best part of this new design is that the display, covered in domed sapphire glass, is virtually bezel-less just like on the 2022 models – the “bezel” in the photo above is digital, at least based on what Tag says. The size of the watch as a whole is smaller, but the display is the same size at 1.28 inches.

Other versions of the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 include the $2,500 Golf Edition, which is the same 42mm size and is loaded up with data from 40,000 golf courses around the globe for automatic tracking. The Sports Edition, meanwhile, is a 45mm smartwatch with a 1.39-inch OLED display and a “breathable” rubber strap. It also packs software designed for hiking trails. It costs $2,600, and it does also have a ceramic bezel around the display.

The catch, beyond the sky-high pricing, is that these smartwatches are still running on top of Wear OS 2. Tag Heuer says they’ll get Wear OS 3 “later this year.” With options from Fossil and Montblanc launching with Wear OS 3 out of the box, it seems unfathomable to see a smartwatch this expensive stuck on the last generation. But then again, no one’s buying this for the Wear OS version on board anyway.

