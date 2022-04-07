TAG Heuer’s latest Wear OS smartwatch runs $2,650 and comes with free golf balls

The Wear OS market is a bit quiet right now as we sit in limbo before the expansion of Wear OS 3, but some long-time partners still have releases. Luxury brand TAG Heuer has just announced a new Wear OS smartwatch, a variant of its Connected Calibre E4 for golfers that even includes a few golf balls with your purchase.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition is exactly what it sounds like; it’s a golf-focused smartwatch both in its style and in its special software. Taking every single cue from the previously released Calibre E4, this new variant adds a lot specifically tailored to those who take to the green week in and week out.

First off, the new Calibre E4 Golf Edition houses special shot tracking software that automatically initiates every time you take a shot from the tee. Rather than having to start tracking every time you begin to take a swing, the Calibre E4 Golf Edition will sense your movement and map your positioning for accurate readings. TAG Heuer’s app on iOS offers 3D mapping and tracking as well so users can really dig into the perfect loadout per course.

Second, the built-in map has been overhauled from the standard Calibre E4 to include more robust data tailored to golfers. For instance, users can track course hazards and distances to ensure they know what they’re getting into from every tee. The Calibre E4 Golf Edition is compatible with 40,000 golf courses as of its release. This is all driven by a Snapdragon 4100+ and a 480mAh battery. Even better is a 1.39″ OLED display for viewing all of your shots in detail. While the Calibre E4 Golf Edition doesn’t ship with Wear OS 3, the watch should be eligible for an upgrade when it rolls out.

In all, the new TAG Heuer Calibre E4 Golf Edition is a stunning watch with TAG Heuer’s trademark green elegantly represented on the chassis. To add, the included watch band has the look and feel of a dimpled golf ball, just don’t mistake it for one and take a swing at it because the Calibre E4 Golf Edition will set you back $2,650. But hey, at least you get a few Titleist balls. You can get it directly from TAG Heuer’s website.

