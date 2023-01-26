Google Search will start showing vehicle inventory for some US car dealerships

Google Search is picking up a new trick that might help you buy a new car, as car dealers can now show their inventory directly in search listings.

As first reported by SearchLab (via SearchEngineLand), Google is now rolling out the ability for car dealerships in the United States to add their inventory directly to search listings via Google My Business. The functionality is technically still in beta, but apparently open to “any” vehicle dealer in the US, including those who sell motorcycles, RVs, or anything else with a vehicle identification number (VIN).

For the user’s side, this feature will allow browsing a dealer’s inventory without leaving Google Search.

As pictured below, listings for dealerships will show available vehicles – even used cars – with information about their pricing, features, mileage, and more. There’s also a gallery of images and these listings also link out to the dealer’s website for additional information.

With this feature more widely available to dealers, car shoppers in the US are more likely to see these new “Cars for Sale” pages in their searches on Google.

