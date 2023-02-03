Google Docs and Slides adding eyedropper tool to color picker

Google is making a small but profound usability tweak by adding an eyedropper tool to the color picker in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings.

Today, the color dropdown in those four apps is split into “Solid” and “Gradient.” If the default 10×8 grid don’ts have the shade you’re looking for, you can tap the Custom ‘plus’ button to enter a Hex color code or use the tool underneath.

Google is now introducing an eyedropper tool (“Pick a custom color”) to pick “any color on your screen within the color palette.” Additionally, you can now enter RGBA values.

To accommodate the two additions, Google has redesigned the color palette tool with all fields now at the bottom of the window.

Current vs. new

This color eyedropper tool is not widely available yet in Docs and the other Google editors, but it is rolling out now with full availability in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Google Classroom emails in Gmail now support “in-line replies for comments.” This dynamic email feature lets teachers “quickly reply to their students without having to switch back and forth between their email and Classroom.”

Public and private comment notifications will have the freshest information, like the latest comment threads

Full availability is expected in the coming weeks:

Available to Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers, and users with personal Google Accounts only.

