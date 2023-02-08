Here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]

Abner Li

- Feb. 8th 2023 10:52 am PT

android 14
2 Comments

Android 14 Developer Preview 1 is rolling out today to start this year’s preview cycle ahead of an expected Q3 launch.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 Developer Preview 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 13 screenshots appear on the left and DP1 at the right.

Expect 5 more releases before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

Screen time in Battery usage stats

android 14 screen time battery stats

Taskbar adds text labels to app icons

android 14 taskbar labels

Security & privacy drops dropdown menus

Pixel Security privacy settings

Battery saver UI tweaks

  • You now choose between “Basic” and “Extreme Battery Saver,” with everything now on one page, including Adaptive Battery.

Battery usage dropdown menu

  • Instead of an inline dropdown, Battery usage now makes use of a menu to switch between “Breakdown by apps” and “Breakdown by system.”

Fast Pair in Connection preferences

  • This also made an appearance during last year’s preview cycle

UpsideDownCake (UDC)

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
Android 14 Developer Preview

Android 14 Developer Preview

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com