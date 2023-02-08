Here’s everything new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]

Android 14 Developer Preview 1 is rolling out today to start this year’s preview cycle ahead of an expected Q3 launch.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 Developer Preview 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 13 screenshots appear on the left and DP1 at the right.

Expect 5 more releases before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

Security & privacy drops dropdown menus

Battery saver UI tweaks

You now choose between “Basic” and “Extreme Battery Saver,” with everything now on one page, including Adaptive Battery.

Battery usage dropdown menu

Instead of an inline dropdown, Battery usage now makes use of a menu to switch between “Breakdown by apps” and “Breakdown by system.”

Fast Pair in Connection preferences

This also made an appearance during last year’s preview cycle

UpsideDownCake (UDC)

